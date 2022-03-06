Lee, Yoon to converge on Seoul in homestretch of campaign
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung and main opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol are set to converge on Seoul in the homestretch of their campaigns Sunday.
With the election three days away, Lee of the liberal Democratic Party will crisscross the capital for campaign rallies in the districts of Dobong, Seongbuk, Eunpyeong, Seodaemun, Gwanak and Yongsan.
Yoon of the conservative People Power Party, meanwhile, will start the day in Seoul's eastern district of Gangdong before stumping through central Jung Ward and several cities surrounding Seoul, including Uijeongbu, Dongducheon, Paju and Goyang.
Following campaign stops in Gimpo and Bucheon, Yoon will end his day at a rally in Seoul's Geumcheon Ward in the evening.
The greater Seoul area is home to half of the country's population of 52 million, making it a crucial battleground in the election.
Many of the areas Yoon will be visiting are considered PPP weak spots where the party lost during the last parliamentary elections.
Two-day early voting ended Saturday with a record turnout of 36.93 percent, reflecting high voter interest in what is expected to be one of the closest presidential races in history.
Polls conducted before Thursday showed Lee and Yoon competing within the margin of error at around 40 percent support each. By law, polls conducted within six days of the election cannot be published until after voting closes.
Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party, who withdrew from the race Thursday to support Yoon, showed a united front as he joined Yoon on the campaign trail for the first time Saturday.
On Sunday, he is scheduled to campaign for Yoon in the southeastern city of Daegu, a conservative stronghold.
Meanwhile, Sim Sang-jeung, a lawmaker and presidential candidate of the minor progressive Justice Party, will attend Mass in her constituency of Goyang before canvassing neighborhoods in Seoul, including Itaewon and Gangnam.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
-
Ukrainians, S. Korean supporters hold anti-Russia protests in Seoul
-
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 140,000, but deaths hit all-time high
-
(2nd LD) Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon of 'Squid Game' win best actors in drama series at SAG Awards
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
Leading presidential candidates to highlight Japan policies on independence movement anniversary
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases over 250,000 for 2nd day; deaths at all-time high
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
Samsung Electronics allegedly hacked by foreign entity, confidential data leaked
-
(3rd LD) Wildfire quickly spreads to about 21,000 acres as thousands evacuate
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military