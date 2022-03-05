Go to Contents Go to Navigation

2.4 magnitude earthquake hits central S. Korea

All News 22:46 March 05, 2022

SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck near the central city of Gongju on Saturday, the state weather agency said.

The quake struck 6 kilometers south of the city, which is 162 km south of Seoul, at 10:16 p.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The epicenter was at a latitude of 36.39 degrees north and a longitude of 127.13 degrees east at a depth of 12 km.

This image provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration shows the epicenter of a 2.4 magnitude earthquake that struck near Gongju, South Korea, on March 5, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

