Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:03 March 06, 2022

SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/-3 Sunny 0

Incheon 05/-2 Sunny 0

Suwon 06/-3 Sunny 0

Cheongju 07/-2 Sunny 0

Daejeon 09/-4 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 08/-8 Sunny 0

Gangneung 10/00 Sunny 0

Jeonju 08/-3 Sunny 10

Gwangju 09/-1 Cloudy 10

Jeju 09/04 Cloudy 20

Daegu 11/-1 Sunny 0

Busan 11/00 Sunny 0

