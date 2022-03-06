Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 March 06, 2022
SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 07/-3 Sunny 0
Incheon 05/-2 Sunny 0
Suwon 06/-3 Sunny 0
Cheongju 07/-2 Sunny 0
Daejeon 09/-4 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 08/-8 Sunny 0
Gangneung 10/00 Sunny 0
Jeonju 08/-3 Sunny 10
Gwangju 09/-1 Cloudy 10
Jeju 09/04 Cloudy 20
Daegu 11/-1 Sunny 0
Busan 11/00 Sunny 0
