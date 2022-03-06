Finance Minister tests positive for COVID-19
All News 11:45 March 06, 2022
SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki tested positive for COVID-19 in a rapid antigen test, his office said Sunday.
He took a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result on Saturday and will receive treatment at his official residence in Seoul for seven days from Sunday, the office said.
The minister cast his ballot in early voting ahead of the presidential election day on March 9.
On March 3, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing at-home treatment for seven days at his official residence.

