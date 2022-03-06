World No. 1 Ko Jin-young earns 13th career LPGA win in Singapore
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Ko Jin-young collected her 13th career LPGA Tour victory in Singapore on Sunday, winning the HSBC Women's World Championship while setting a pair of scoring records.
Ko, world No. 1 in women's golf, held off countrywoman Chun In-gee and Minjee Lee of Australia by two strokes at Sentosa Golf Club's Tanjong Course in Singapore.
Ko shot a six-under 66 in the final round to finish at 17-under 271. It was Ko's 15th consecutive round in the 60s, a new LPGA record. Ko had shared the previous mark of 14 straight rounds in the 60s with Annika Sorenstam and Ryu So-yeon.
Ko has also gone under-par in 30 rounds in a row, another LPGA record. She had been tied with Sorenstam and Lydia Ko through Saturday in Singapore. This streak began in the final round of the Amundi Evian Championship in July last year.
By winning in her 2022 season debut on Sunday, Ko picked up right where she left off in a dominant 2021 season. Ko won a tour-high five times last season en route to capturing the Player of the Year honor and her third straight money title.
Ko has now won six times in her last 10 LPGA starts.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
