S. Korea to ban travel to areas bordering Ukraine in Russia, Belarus
SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Sunday decided to ban its nationals from traveling to areas in Russia and Belarus that border Ukraine amid the escalating crisis in the region.
The Level 4 travel alert, the highest in the four-tier system, is set to take effect Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The number of South Koreans currently staying in the affected regions in Russia and Belarus is estimated at five and one, respectively, the ministry added.
The ministry said South Korea will continue to keep a watchful eye on the situation in the region and make efforts to secure the safety of its nationals.
South Koreans traveling to countries or regions under the Level 4 alert can be punished under related laws.
