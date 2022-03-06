Military deploys troops, choppers to eastern coast to help contain wildfires
SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Sunday sent 2,240 troops and 26 choppers to the country's eastern coastal areas, as the country has struggled to contain wildfires in the region since last week.
Defense Minister Suh Wook also chaired a meeting with the top brass of all service branches to discuss the military's response to the wildfires in and around North Gyeongsang and Gangwon Provinces.
During the meeting, Suh instructed the military to maintain close coordination with related organizations and "utilize all available assets" to contain the wildfires, according to the defense ministry.
The country's eastern coast areas have been struck by the wildfires since Friday, with 15,420 hectares of woodland destroyed so far.
Since Friday, the Army has deployed 53 choppers and 2,756 soldiers to the scene to help contain the fire. The Air Force also sent 10 helicopters and 159 service members. The Navy and the Marine Corps also deployed 880 and 1,109 troops to the scene, the military added.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 140,000, but deaths hit all-time high
-
(2nd LD) Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon of 'Squid Game' win best actors in drama series at SAG Awards
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
Leading presidential candidates to highlight Japan policies on independence movement anniversary
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea claims to have conducted test to develop 'reconnaissance satellite' seen as missile launch
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 240,000 for 3rd day
-
Samsung Electronics allegedly hacked by foreign entity, confidential data leaked
-
New COVID-19 cases over 250,000 for 2nd day; deaths at all-time high
-
(3rd LD) Wildfire quickly spreads to about 21,000 acres as thousands evacuate
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases over 250,000 for 2nd day; deaths at all-time high