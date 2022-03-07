Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 7.
Korean-language dailies
-- Election watchdog creates confusion in voting by COVID-19 patients (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Fairness' questioned in poor management of early voting (Kookmin Daily)
-- Election watchdog under fire for poor management of early voting (Donga Ilbo)
-- Poor management of early voting emerges as hot potato ahead of presidential election (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Big chaos in early voting by COVID-19 patients (Segye Times)
-- Baskets used as ballot box in presidential election in 21st century (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Worst early voting problem created by election watchdog (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Wildfire continues for 3rd day in Uljin (Hankyoreh)
-- Chaos in early voting provides pretext for 'defiance' of election results (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Poor management of early voting emerges as hot potato ahead of presidential election (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Worst logistics problem in wake of Russian invasion of Ukraine (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Fires in east worst in decade (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Record-high early turnout marred by poor management (Korea Herald)
-- Early voting for COVID patients tainted by ballot rigging allegations (Korea Times)
(END)
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 140,000, but deaths hit all-time high
-
(2nd LD) Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon of 'Squid Game' win best actors in drama series at SAG Awards
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(URGENT) Gov't to suspend vaccine pass enforcement at restaurants, cafes starting Tuesday
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
Leading presidential candidates to highlight Japan policies on independence movement anniversary
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea claims to have conducted test to develop 'reconnaissance satellite' seen as missile launch
-
Olympic gold medal-winning archery team receives top nat'l sports award
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 240,000 for 3rd day
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says it conducted another 'important test' for 'reconnaissance satellite' development
-
New COVID-19 cases over 250,000 for 2nd day; deaths at all-time high
-
Samsung Electronics allegedly hacked by foreign entity, confidential data leaked
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 240,000 for 3rd day