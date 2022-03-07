(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on March 7)

When a contagious illness gets out of control, it would be reasonable to compensate small business losses through relief programs while taking a principled approach to the pandemic. A premature easing of social distancing is certain to fan the spread of the Omicron variant rather than subduing it. This is not the appropriate time to lower the guard. Nevertheless, the government moved in the opposite direction, though it knew well that relaxation would surely boost the surge. Convincing reasons for such an insensible move are hard to find without pointing out the election. It is questionable if the government moved up relaxation of restrictions to win the hearts of self-employed people if there is any chance at all.