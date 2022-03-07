Today in Korean history
March 8
1948 -- Kim Koo, an independence fighter and politician, sends a letter to North Korea proposing a meeting in Pyongyang of the leaders of the two Koreas.
1957 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic ties with Turkey.
1986 -- South Korea finishes third at the first Winter Asian Games, hosted by Sapporo, Japan.
2001 -- President Kim Dae-jung visits the United States for a summit with U.S. President George W. Bush.
2009 -- North Korea holds elections to pick representatives to the 12th Supreme People's Assembly, the North's rubber-stamp parliament.
2015 -- Park In-bee picks up her 13th LPGA win in Singapore.
2016 -- South Korea announces its own set of sanctions over North Korea's fourth nuclear test two months earlier.
