Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 March 07, 2022

SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 08/-2 Sunny 20

Incheon 06/-2 Cloudy 30

Suwon 09/-5 Sunny 20

Cheongju 11/-3 Sunny 20

Daejeon 12/-4 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 10/-8 Sunny 20

Gangneung 12/00 Sunny 20

Jeonju 11/-2 Sunny 20

Gwangju 13/-1 Sunny 20

Jeju 10/04 Sunny 10

Daegu 14/-3 Sunny 10

Busan 12/02 Cloudy 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!