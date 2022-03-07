(LEAD) Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber claims his team arrived in Ukraine to join war as volunteers
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with Rhee's Instagram post claiming his arrival)
SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- Rhee Keun, a former Navy special warfare officer who recently gained huge popularity through the reality show "Fake Men" on YouTube, claimed Monday his team has arrived in Ukraine to join the war against Russia as volunteer soldiers.
"Our team safely arrived in Ukraine," the former lieutenant also known as Ken Rhee wrote on Instagram. "We'll fight on the frontlines."
After Rhee's departure, the foreign ministry warned that the group's passports would be nullified if they are confirmed have entered the war-torn country without permission.
In response, Rhee said the ministry had better "contemplate over how to support rather than wasting time seeking to nullify our passports."
On Sunday, Rhee claimed on Instagram and his YouTube channel "ROKSEAL" that his team has left for Ukraine to fight for the country.
Foreign ministry officials said they were aware of the claims and warned of legal measures against any South Korean nationals who enter Ukraine without permission in violation of the Passport Act.
Rhee, a former Korean Navy Underwater Demolition Team military (UDT/SEAL) instructor, first gained fame after serving as a training instructor on his YouTube show "Fake Men." He later appeared on various entertainment shows on major TV networks, such as MBC and SBS.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(2nd LD) Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon of 'Squid Game' win best actors in drama series at SAG Awards
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to end transactions with major Russian banks under U.S. sanctions
-
S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
Leading presidential candidates to highlight Japan policies on independence movement anniversary
-
Yoon criticized over photo of 'angry tangerine' with pro-Ukraine message
-
(4th LD) Wildfire destroys 50 homes, prompts thousands to evacuate
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber claims he left for Ukraine to participate in war as volunteer
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 240,000 for 3rd day
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 200,000 for 4th day
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 240,000 for 3rd day
-
S. Korea to ban travel to areas bordering Ukraine in Russia, Belarus