Lee Jung-jae wins best TV male actor prize at Indie Spirit Awards
SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- Lee Jung-jae of the South Korean sensational hit "Squid Game" has won the prize of best male actor in a television series at the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards.
At the awards ceremony in Santa Monica, California, held Sunday (U.S. time), Lee was awarded Best Male Performance in a Scripted Series, beating Olly Alexander of "It's a Sin," Michael Greyeyes of "Rutherford Falls," Murray Bartlett of "The White Lotus" and Ashley Thomas of "THEM: Covenant."
Lee took home best actor awards for the second consecutive week following the one from the Screen Actors Guild Awards last week.
And he is the second winner of best actor in a TV series at the Indie Spirit Awards, dedicated to independent filmmakers, which expanded categories for television series last year.
Also, Lee became the second Korean actor to win a prize at the annual awards after Youn Yuh-jung who won best supporting actress last year for her performance in the immigration film "Minari."
Lee took the role of Gi-hoon, a down-on-his-luck middle-aged man drawn to a mysterious competition of traditional Korean kids' games that will reward the only survivor with 45.6 billion won (US$37.8 million) in prize money.
The all Korean-language Netflix original series "Squid Game" has been rallying in the U.S. awards season.
On Saturday, the U.S. Art Directors Guild (ADG) said in its 26th annual awards ceremony that the nine-part series won the one-hour contemporary single-camera series category for the various filming sets for the sixth episode titled "Gganbu" with production designer Chae Kyong-sun.
