U.N. set to hold meeting on N. Korea's latest missile launch: Seoul official
SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations Security Council plans to convene a session this week in response to North Korea's latest projectile launch, a South Korean government official said Monday.
It would be the second meeting of the council in about a week in connection with such a move by the recalcitrant regime.
Regarding the North's test-launch of an apparent ballistic missile on Saturday, some members of the influential panel have requested closed-door discussions, and the meeting is scheduled to open on Monday morning (New York time), according to the foreign ministry official who requested anonymity.
"Our government is in close communication with major members of the Security Council including the United States," the official added.
The North lobbed what appears to be a medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM) into the East Sea on Saturday in its ninth show of force this year alone, the South's military said.
The following day, Pyongyang's state media reported that the nation's defense science authorities have conducted "another important test under the plan of developing a reconnaissance satellite."
