Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Oh My Girl to drop 1st studio album in three years

All News 11:14 March 07, 2022

SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group Oh My Girl will release its first full-length album in three years in late March, the group's agency said Monday.

"Real Love," the second studio album from the group, will drop at 6 p.m. on March 28, WM Entertainment said.

It marks the group's first full album in three years, with the latest one released in 2019.

Debuting in April 2015 with the EP "Oh My Girl," the septet has since released hit singles, such as "Secret Garden," "The Fifth Season" and its most successful track "Dun Dun Dance."

A file photo of South Korean girl group Oh My Girl, provided by WM Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Oh My Girl #new album
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!