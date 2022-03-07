SeAH Besteel exports spent nuclear fuel casks to U.S. firm
SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean steelmaker SeAH Besteel Corp. said Monday it will deliver three dry casks used to store spent nuclear fuel to a U.S. nuclear logistics company.
The delivery comes some six months after SeAH Besteel signed a deal for 17 casks with Orano TN, which provides total system solutions for used nuclear fuel and radioactive waste management.
SeAH Besteel said it marks the first time for a South Korean firm to export finished casks for spent nuclear fuel to the U.S. market.
The three casks will be supplied to American energy companies and an additional shipment will be made within this year, it added.
Casks refer to steel cylinders that are used to store spent nuclear fuel rods and surrounded by additional steel, concrete or other material to shield workers and the general public from radiation.
SeAH Besteel said the first shipment will help the company clinch more deals from foreign companies and tap deeper into the U.S. and other overseas markets.
Industry watchers said the world's nuclear decommissioning market is expected to grow fast down the road, with South Korea alone slated to decommission 12 nuclear reactors by 2030.
(END)
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 140,000, but deaths hit all-time high
-
(2nd LD) Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon of 'Squid Game' win best actors in drama series at SAG Awards
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to end transactions with major Russian banks under U.S. sanctions
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
Leading presidential candidates to highlight Japan policies on independence movement anniversary
-
Olympic gold medal-winning archery team receives top nat'l sports award
-
Yoon criticized over photo of 'angry tangerine' with pro-Ukraine message
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 240,000 for 3rd day
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber claims he left for Ukraine to participate in war as volunteer
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 240,000 for 3rd day
-
Samsung Electronics allegedly hacked by foreign entity, confidential data leaked
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says it conducted another 'important test' for 'reconnaissance satellite' development