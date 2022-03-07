N.K. leadership to decide time for satellite launch: pro-N.K. paper
SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korea will launch a rocket carrying satellite at a "time and place" as determined by its leadership, a pro-North Korea newspaper said Monday with regard to the secretive nation's stated development of a "reconnaissance satellite."
On Saturday, the North fired an apparent ballistic missile into the East Sea, which its state media described as "another important test" for the satellite program.
"(The satellite) will fly toward space at a time and place decided by the supreme leadership," the Japan-based Choson Sinbo said. "With satellite development in focus, the (North's) National Aerospace Development Administration has pursued the project under a timetable outlined by the supreme leadership." The supreme leadership in the communist regime apparently refers to leader Kim Jong-un.
Many observers say the North seems to be moving fast to resume its long-range missile tests in the coming weeks or months.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
