NCT Dream to throw online concert to mark 2nd full album
SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean boy group NCT Dream will give an online concert next month with its second full-length record set to drop late this month, the group's agency said Monday.
The concert "Dream Stage: Glitch Mode" will be streamed on the Beyond Live platform on April 5, SM Entertainment said.
The subunit of the 23-person K-pop mega group NCT will perform tracks in the second full album "Glitch Mode" as well as other hit singles during the show, which will be prerecorded, the agency said.
The new album comes a year after the septet's first full-length album "Hot Sauce," which dropped in March last year and peaked at No. 10 on Billboard's World Albums chart. It has sold a record 3.42 million copies.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 140,000, but deaths hit all-time high
-
(2nd LD) Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon of 'Squid Game' win best actors in drama series at SAG Awards
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to end transactions with major Russian banks under U.S. sanctions
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
Leading presidential candidates to highlight Japan policies on independence movement anniversary
-
Olympic gold medal-winning archery team receives top nat'l sports award
-
Yoon criticized over photo of 'angry tangerine' with pro-Ukraine message
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 240,000 for 3rd day
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber claims he left for Ukraine to participate in war as volunteer
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 240,000 for 3rd day
-
Samsung Electronics allegedly hacked by foreign entity, confidential data leaked
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 200,000 for 4th day