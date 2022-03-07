Seoul stocks plunge late Mon. morning on soaring oil prices
SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks plunged over 2 percent late Monday morning amid worries tough sanctions imposed on Russia in retaliation against its incursion into Ukraine could raise energy prices and hurt companies' bottom lines.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 62.15 points, or 2.29 percent, to 2,651.28 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Investors' appetite for risky assets decreased as Brent crude hit an intraday high of US$139 a barrel, the highest since 2008, following reports that the U.S. and its allies are working on an embargo on oil exports by Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Most large caps traded lower due to foreign and institutional sell-offs.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 1.96 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declined 4.02 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver retreated 3.62 percent, and top carmaker Hyundai Motor decreased 2.03 percent. Leading chemical firm LG Chem moved down 5.05 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,226.2 won against the U.S. dollar, sharply down 12 won from the previous session's close.
