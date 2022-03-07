Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ruling party chief hit by object during campaigning, rushed to hospital

All News 12:35 March 07, 2022

SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- Ruling Democratic Party Chairman Song Young-gil was hit with an object during campaigning in Seoul on Monday and rushed to a hospital with injuries to his head, witnesses said.

The incident occurred in the western neighborhood of Sinchon.

Rep. Song Young-gil, the chairman of the ruling Democratic Party, holds a news conference at the party headquarters in Seoul on March 6, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

