Seventeen's The 8 tests positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- Seventeen's The 8 tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the group's seventh member to catch the virus, the group's agency said Monday.
"The 8 tested negative through a self-test kit Saturday. But he later received a polymerase chain reaction examination, as he experienced a mild cough, which returned a positive result on Monday morning," Pledis Entertainment said.
He is now receiving treatment at home without showing special symptoms, it added.
Earlier, six members of the group -- Wonwoo, Vernon, Hoshi, S.Coups, DK and Seungkwan -- tested positive for COVID-19. The latest case brought to seven the total number of members of the 13-piece group who were confirmed to have been infected.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 140,000, but deaths hit all-time high
-
(2nd LD) Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon of 'Squid Game' win best actors in drama series at SAG Awards
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to end transactions with major Russian banks under U.S. sanctions
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
Leading presidential candidates to highlight Japan policies on independence movement anniversary
-
Olympic gold medal-winning archery team receives top nat'l sports award
-
Yoon criticized over photo of 'angry tangerine' with pro-Ukraine message
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 240,000 for 3rd day
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber claims he left for Ukraine to participate in war as volunteer
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 240,000 for 3rd day
-
Samsung Electronics allegedly hacked by foreign entity, confidential data leaked
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 200,000 for 4th day