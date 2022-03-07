S. Korea negative about supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine
SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea sees "limits" in providing lethal arms to Ukraine, the defense ministry said Monday, in an apparent rejection of Kyiv's calls for weapons support to repel Russia's attack.
Boo Seung-chan, the ministry's spokesperson, made the remarks, stressing the Seoul government is weighing other possible options to support the Eastern European country.
"What I'd like to make clear is that there are limits in providing lethal weapons," Boo told a regular press briefing, noting that Ukraine has sent a document to South Korea and other countries to ask for military and humanitarian support.
Boo refused to comment on specific support options under consideration, saying, "It is a matter being discussed diplomatically."
But a defense ministry official here said that Seoul's focus lies on providing largely humanitarian support, such as blankets and field rations.
Kyiv is said to have requested the provision of rifles, anti-tank missiles, helmets, bullet-proof vests and satellite information.
Last month, Ukraine's top envoy in Seoul, Dmytro Ponomarenko, made a specific call for South Korea to help strengthen his country's cybersecurity capabilities.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(2nd LD) Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon of 'Squid Game' win best actors in drama series at SAG Awards
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to end transactions with major Russian banks under U.S. sanctions
-
S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
Leading presidential candidates to highlight Japan policies on independence movement anniversary
-
Yoon criticized over photo of 'angry tangerine' with pro-Ukraine message
-
(4th LD) Wildfire destroys 50 homes, prompts thousands to evacuate
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 240,000 for 3rd day
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber claims he left for Ukraine to participate in war as volunteer
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 200,000 for 4th day
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 240,000 for 3rd day
-
S. Korea to ban travel to areas bordering Ukraine in Russia, Belarus