ICT minister tests positive for COVID-19 after attending MWC 2022
SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's science minister has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a global mobile technology trade fair in Spain last week, government officials said Monday.
Science and ICT Minister Lim Hye-sook was confirmed to have contracted the new coronavirus Friday, after receiving a polymerase chain reaction test the previous day. Lim has gone into self-isolation until March 10.
Lim attended the Mobile World Congress (MWC) this year, which ran from Feb. 28 to March 3 in Barcelona. It is one of the top three annual tech events in the world, along with the Consumer Electronics Show in the United States and the IFA in Germany.
South Korea's daily coronavirus cases stayed above 200,000 for the fourth consecutive day Monday as the highly contagious omicron variant continued to fuel a surge in infections.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki have also tested positive for COVID-19.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(2nd LD) Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon of 'Squid Game' win best actors in drama series at SAG Awards
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to end transactions with major Russian banks under U.S. sanctions
-
S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
Leading presidential candidates to highlight Japan policies on independence movement anniversary
-
Yoon criticized over photo of 'angry tangerine' with pro-Ukraine message
-
(4th LD) Wildfire destroys 50 homes, prompts thousands to evacuate
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 240,000 for 3rd day
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber claims he left for Ukraine to participate in war as volunteer
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 200,000 for 4th day
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 240,000 for 3rd day
-
S. Korea to ban travel to areas bordering Ukraine in Russia, Belarus