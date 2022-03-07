Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 1,022 more COVID-19 cases

All News 14:24 March 07, 2022

SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- The military on Monday reported 1,022 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 26,667.

The new cases included 599 from the Army, 178 from the Air Force, 130 from the Navy, 76 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry and 30 from the Marine Corps.

There were also six cases from the ministry and three cases from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Currently, 6,865 military personnel are under treatment.

A soldier gets a booster shot at an inoculation center in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul, in this file photo released by the Ministry of National Defense on Dec. 13, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

#military #coronavirus
