Military reports 1,022 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:24 March 07, 2022
SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- The military on Monday reported 1,022 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 26,667.
The new cases included 599 from the Army, 178 from the Air Force, 130 from the Navy, 76 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry and 30 from the Marine Corps.
There were also six cases from the ministry and three cases from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 6,865 military personnel are under treatment.
