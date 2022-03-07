Seoul warns against unauthorized entry to Ukraine to participate in war
SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry on Monday warned of possible prison sentences against its citizens seeking to join Ukraine's military to fight against Russia's invasion without due approval from the government.
Seoul has banned its nationals from traveling to all regions of Ukraine since mid-February amid safety concerns. Those who enter the country without approval can face up to a year in prison or a maximum fine of 10 million won (US$8,150) under the Passport Act.
"We once again urge our citizens to seriously perceive that Ukraine is currently in war and not to enter a country that's banned from travelling to without permission," the ministry said in a statement.
The warning came after Rhee Keun, a Navy special warfare officer-turned-YouTuber, said he left the country to take part in the war against Russia.
The whereabouts of the retired lieutenant were not immediately clear, but he's reportedly yet to arrive in the Eastern European country.
"We will take all possible measures," a ministry official said, adding the government could take administrative steps, such as the invalidation of his passport.
A number of South Koreans are said to have expressed interest in participating in the war as a volunteer and made inquiries at the Ukrainian mission in Seoul after its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked volunteers from abroad to help his country fight against Russia.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(2nd LD) Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon of 'Squid Game' win best actors in drama series at SAG Awards
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to end transactions with major Russian banks under U.S. sanctions
-
S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
Leading presidential candidates to highlight Japan policies on independence movement anniversary
-
Yoon criticized over photo of 'angry tangerine' with pro-Ukraine message
-
(4th LD) Wildfire destroys 50 homes, prompts thousands to evacuate
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 240,000 for 3rd day
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber claims he left for Ukraine to participate in war as volunteer
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 200,000 for 4th day
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 240,000 for 3rd day
-
S. Korea to ban travel to areas bordering Ukraine in Russia, Belarus