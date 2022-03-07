KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
TaihanElecWire 1,415 DN 45
CJ 80,500 DN 2,300
DB HiTek 67,800 DN 1,900
DongkukStlMill 17,500 UP 100
LX INT 33,300 UP 1,650
Hyundai M&F INS 27,650 DN 500
Daesang 21,800 DN 550
SKNetworks 4,515 DN 45
ORION Holdings 13,800 DN 250
NEXENTIRE 6,040 DN 280
CHONGKUNDANG 96,400 DN 1,600
KCC 316,000 DN 14,000
SKBP 85,300 0
AmoreG 46,850 DN 1,150
HyundaiMtr 168,000 DN 4,500
Nongshim 289,000 DN 20,000
Shinsegae 260,000 DN 4,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 111,000 DN 4,000
BoryungPharm 12,550 DN 250
LOTTE Fine Chem 75,900 DN 1,100
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,200 DN 1,250
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 81,800 DN 2,200
ShinhanGroup 37,200 DN 1,000
HITEJINRO 35,600 DN 750
Yuhan 57,400 DN 900
SLCORP 23,750 DN 900
CJ LOGISTICS 130,000 DN 2,000
DL 57,400 DN 3,300
DOOSAN 120,000 DN 6,000
BukwangPharm 11,850 DN 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 85,900 DN 4,300
Daewoong 31,150 UP 100
TaekwangInd 999,000 DN 17,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,960 UP 140
KAL 27,550 DN 1,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,975 DN 45
LG Corp. 73,200 DN 1,900
LOTTE 29,100 DN 500
GCH Corp 22,150 DN 1,000
LotteChilsung 151,500 DN 7,000
