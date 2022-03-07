KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,310 DN 260
POSCO 285,500 DN 6,000
DB INSURANCE 57,000 DN 1,700
SamsungElec 70,100 DN 1,400
SGBC 62,900 DN 2,600
NHIS 11,400 DN 350
Hyosung 84,300 DN 2,200
DongwonInd 208,500 DN 5,500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,000 DN 350
KIA CORP. 71,100 DN 2,000
SK hynix 119,500 DN 5,000
Youngpoong 655,000 DN 25,000
HyundaiEng&Const 45,550 UP 150
CUCKOO HOMESYS 37,700 DN 250
SamsungF&MIns 181,000 DN 8,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,750 DN 200
Kogas 47,000 UP 1,300
Hanwha 30,350 DN 1,000
SK Discovery 39,000 DN 950
LS 50,800 DN 400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES116500 UP2500
GC Corp 185,000 DN 2,500
GS E&C 44,200 DN 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 511,000 DN 17,000
KPIC 153,500 DN 7,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,410 DN 350
SKC 132,000 DN 4,000
GS Retail 26,100 DN 700
Ottogi 430,500 DN 7,500
MERITZ SECU 5,800 DN 210
HtlShilla 81,000 DN 200
Hanmi Science 42,750 DN 1,550
SamsungElecMech 156,500 DN 9,000
KSOE 92,500 DN 800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,100 DN 550
MS IND 23,500 DN 900
Hanssem 81,000 UP 2,000
OCI 109,500 DN 500
LS ELECTRIC 44,300 DN 400
KorZinc 577,000 UP 7,000
(MORE)
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(2nd LD) Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon of 'Squid Game' win best actors in drama series at SAG Awards
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to end transactions with major Russian banks under U.S. sanctions
-
S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
Leading presidential candidates to highlight Japan policies on independence movement anniversary
-
Yoon criticized over photo of 'angry tangerine' with pro-Ukraine message
-
(4th LD) Wildfire destroys 50 homes, prompts thousands to evacuate
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 240,000 for 3rd day
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber claims he left for Ukraine to participate in war as volunteer
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 200,000 for 4th day
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 240,000 for 3rd day
-
S. Korea to ban travel to areas bordering Ukraine in Russia, Belarus