KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungHvyInd 5,940 DN 80
HyundaiMipoDock 82,000 UP 400
IS DONGSEO 55,000 DN 1,000
S-Oil 93,600 UP 3,900
LG Innotek 338,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 192,500 DN 9,500
HMM 33,800 DN 1,600
HYUNDAI WIA 60,700 DN 2,300
KumhoPetrochem 151,500 DN 5,000
ZINUS 72,600 DN 1,900
Hanchem 207,500 DN 9,500
DWS 57,000 DN 200
S-1 70,600 DN 1,900
KEPCO 23,350 DN 650
SamsungSecu 41,050 DN 1,200
KG DONGBU STL 10,650 DN 500
Mobis 221,000 DN 4,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 55,100 DN 1,200
SKTelecom 56,400 0
SNT MOTIV 41,800 DN 1,800
HyundaiElev 38,050 DN 850
SAMSUNG SDS 136,500 DN 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 38,350 DN 250
KUMHOTIRE 3,960 DN 120
Hanon Systems 11,150 DN 400
SK 226,000 DN 3,500
ShinpoongPharm 40,300 UP 2,050
Asiana Airlines 17,800 DN 600
SamsungEng 26,750 UP 1,300
SAMSUNG C&T 107,500 DN 3,000
PanOcean 7,110 UP 10
SAMSUNG CARD 31,850 DN 400
CheilWorldwide 22,150 DN 1,150
KT 31,950 DN 550
LOTTE SHOPPING 84,900 DN 1,800
IBK 10,350 DN 200
COWAY 66,900 DN 3,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL146500 DN5000
LOTTE TOUR 17,500 DN 600
LG Uplus 13,350 UP 50
(MORE)
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(2nd LD) Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon of 'Squid Game' win best actors in drama series at SAG Awards
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to end transactions with major Russian banks under U.S. sanctions
-
S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
Leading presidential candidates to highlight Japan policies on independence movement anniversary
-
Yoon criticized over photo of 'angry tangerine' with pro-Ukraine message
-
(4th LD) Wildfire destroys 50 homes, prompts thousands to evacuate
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 240,000 for 3rd day
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber claims he left for Ukraine to participate in war as volunteer
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 200,000 for 4th day
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 240,000 for 3rd day
-
S. Korea to ban travel to areas bordering Ukraine in Russia, Belarus