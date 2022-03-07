KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG LIFE 59,000 DN 1,600
KT&G 80,700 DN 200
DHICO 21,250 DN 450
Doosanfc 39,700 UP 600
LG Display 18,300 DN 300
DONGSUH 26,350 DN 750
Handsome 33,700 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 39,200 DN 850
LGH&H 951,000 UP 1,000
LGCHEM 514,000 DN 21,000
DongwonF&B 170,000 DN 2,500
KEPCO E&C 90,700 DN 1,600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 58,100 DN 400
LGELECTRONICS 120,500 DN 3,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,900 DN 350
Celltrion 165,000 DN 2,000
Huchems 21,700 DN 700
DAEWOONG PHARM 164,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,500 DN 1,000
KIH 76,200 DN 2,900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,700 UP 1,150
CJ CheilJedang 355,500 DN 18,500
Kangwonland 25,950 DN 900
NAVER 307,000 DN 10,500
Kakao 91,600 DN 3,100
NCsoft 424,500 DN 12,500
KIWOOM 100,000 DN 3,500
DSME 27,150 UP 300
HDSINFRA 6,930 DN 100
DWEC 7,020 UP 70
LIG Nex1 73,900 DN 700
Fila Holdings 34,500 DN 550
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 169,500 DN 7,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,300 DN 1,450
HANWHA LIFE 2,850 DN 130
CJ CGV 25,600 DN 700
AMOREPACIFIC 179,500 DN 4,500
FOOSUNG 19,700 DN 600
SK Innovation 205,500 DN 6,500
GS 41,900 DN 150
(MORE)
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(2nd LD) Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon of 'Squid Game' win best actors in drama series at SAG Awards
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to end transactions with major Russian banks under U.S. sanctions
-
S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
Leading presidential candidates to highlight Japan policies on independence movement anniversary
-
Yoon criticized over photo of 'angry tangerine' with pro-Ukraine message
-
(4th LD) Wildfire destroys 50 homes, prompts thousands to evacuate
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 240,000 for 3rd day
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber claims he left for Ukraine to participate in war as volunteer
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 200,000 for 4th day
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 240,000 for 3rd day
-
S. Korea to ban travel to areas bordering Ukraine in Russia, Belarus