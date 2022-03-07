KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 35,500 UP 1,200
KBFinancialGroup 55,000 DN 2,500
Hansae 21,950 DN 850
Youngone Corp 40,200 DN 1,700
CSWIND 65,100 DN 100
GKL 14,100 DN 600
KOLON IND 57,300 DN 2,900
HanmiPharm 257,000 DN 6,500
Meritz Financial 32,800 DN 1,150
BNK Financial Group 7,470 DN 230
emart 131,500 DN 3,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY330 00 DN1450
KOLMAR KOREA 43,400 DN 1,400
PIAM 45,900 UP 1,500
HANJINKAL 50,900 DN 1,900
DoubleUGames 49,850 DN 450
CUCKOO 17,250 DN 450
COSMAX 80,800 DN 3,900
MANDO 45,000 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 764,000 DN 11,000
Doosan Bobcat 38,050 DN 200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,950 DN 1,400
Netmarble 100,000 DN 1,500
KRAFTON 271,000 DN 11,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S52900 DN800
ORION 86,700 DN 3,300
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,250 DN 300
BGF Retail 167,500 UP 6,000
SKCHEM 120,500 DN 4,000
HDC-OP 17,400 DN 550
HYOSUNG TNC 480,000 DN 19,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 492,500 DN 12,500
SKBS 147,000 UP 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 13,450 DN 500
KakaoBank 47,350 DN 1,350
HYBE 276,500 DN 1,500
SK ie technology 118,500 DN 2,500
DL E&C 131,000 0
kakaopay 134,000 DN 9,500
SKSQUARE 50,700 DN 2,300
(END)
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(2nd LD) Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon of 'Squid Game' win best actors in drama series at SAG Awards
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to end transactions with major Russian banks under U.S. sanctions
-
S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
Leading presidential candidates to highlight Japan policies on independence movement anniversary
-
Yoon criticized over photo of 'angry tangerine' with pro-Ukraine message
-
(4th LD) Wildfire destroys 50 homes, prompts thousands to evacuate
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 240,000 for 3rd day
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber claims he left for Ukraine to participate in war as volunteer
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 200,000 for 4th day
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 240,000 for 3rd day
-
S. Korea to ban travel to areas bordering Ukraine in Russia, Belarus