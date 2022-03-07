Zinus 2021 net profit up 12.8 pct. to 51.7 bln won
All News 15:55 March 07, 2022
SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- Zinus Inc. on Monday reported its 2021 net profit of 51.7 billion won (US$42.1 million), up 12.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 74.3 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 86.7 billion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 13.6 percent to 1.12 trillion won.
(END)
