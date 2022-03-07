Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Zinus 2021 net profit up 12.8 pct. to 51.7 bln won

All News 15:55 March 07, 2022

SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- Zinus Inc. on Monday reported its 2021 net profit of 51.7 billion won (US$42.1 million), up 12.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 74.3 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 86.7 billion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 13.6 percent to 1.12 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!