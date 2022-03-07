Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Zinus turns to black in Q4

All News 15:56 March 07, 2022

SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- Zinus Inc. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 6.5 billion won (US$5.3 million), turning from a loss of 9.3 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 16.2 billion won, up 9445.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 4.5 percent to 323.1 billion won.
