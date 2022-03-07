Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Election watchdog to allow COVID-19 patients to put votes directly into ballot boxes
SEOUL -- The National Election Commission (NEC) decided Monday to allow COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine to put their votes into ballot boxes themselves after an earlier decision to collect their votes in unofficial containers first sparked widespread complaints of foul play.
The election watchdog came under fire following revelations virus-infected voters and people under self-isolation were not allowed to put their votes into ballot boxes and election officials instead collected them in plastic bags and other unofficial containers during early voting Saturday.
-----------------
(4th LD) Ruling party chief attacked with hammer during campaigning
SEOUL -- A YouTuber in his 70s attacked ruling Democratic Party (DP) Chairman Song Young-gil with a hammer during campaigning in Seoul on Monday, causing him injuries requiring stitches in the head, party officials said.
Song was campaigning in Seoul's Sinchon area for Wednesday's presidential election when the assailant came up to him from behind and struck him in the head several times with a hammer wrapped in a black plastic bag, video footage showed.
-----------------
(LEAD) All-out battle under way to extinguish east coast wildfires
SEOUL -- Firefighting authorities on Monday mobilized all available manpower and equipment to contain the main fires in the eastern coastal areas hit by massive wildfires for the fourth day, as strong winds there showed signs of fading.
The wildfires spurred by high winds amid dry conditions have burned an estimated 16,755 hectares of woodland, the size of 23,466 soccer fields, in Uljin, 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and neighboring coastal areas as of 6 a.m. Monday, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.
-----------------
Seoul warns against unauthorized entry to Ukraine to participate in war
SEOUL -- South Korea's foreign ministry on Monday warned of possible prison sentences against its citizens seeking to join Ukraine's military to fight against Russia's invasion without due approval from the government.
Seoul has banned its nationals from traveling to all regions of Ukraine since mid-February amid safety concerns. Those who enter the country without approval can face up to a year in prison or a maximum fine of 10 million won (US$8,150) under the Passport Act.
-----------------
S. Korea negative about supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine
SEOUL -- South Korea sees "limits" in providing lethal arms to Ukraine, the defense ministry said Monday, in an apparent rejection of Kyiv's calls for weapons support to repel Russia's attack.
Boo Seung-chan, the ministry's spokesperson, made the remarks, stressing the Seoul government is weighing other possible options to support the Eastern European country.
-----------------
POSCO Chemical to build precursor plant for EV battery in S. Korea
SEOUL -- South Korean secondary battery materials maker POSCO Chemical Co. said Monday it will construct a new plant in the country to manufacture precursors to meet growing demand for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.
The unit of South Korean steel giant POSCO said it will start to invest around 600 billion won (US$490 million) this year to build the plant with an annual production capacity of 100,000 tons in the southern port of Gwangyang.
------------------
Seoul stocks sharply drop on soaring oil prices
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks plunged over 2 percent Monday amid worries tough sanctions imposed on Russia in retaliation against its invasion of Ukraine could raise energy prices and hurt companies' bottom lines. The Korean won steeply fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) tumbled 62.12 points, or 2.29 percent, to close at 2,651.31 points.
(END)
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(2nd LD) Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon of 'Squid Game' win best actors in drama series at SAG Awards
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to end transactions with major Russian banks under U.S. sanctions
-
S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
Leading presidential candidates to highlight Japan policies on independence movement anniversary
-
Yoon criticized over photo of 'angry tangerine' with pro-Ukraine message
-
(4th LD) Wildfire destroys 50 homes, prompts thousands to evacuate
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 240,000 for 3rd day
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber claims he left for Ukraine to participate in war as volunteer
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 200,000 for 4th day
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 240,000 for 3rd day
-
S. Korea to ban travel to areas bordering Ukraine in Russia, Belarus