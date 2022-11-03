Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea fires 3 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military

All News 22:36 November 03, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea Thursday, the South Korean military said, about an hour after the North slammed Seoul and Washington's decision to extend joint air drills as a "very dangerous and wrong choice."

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the missile launch without providing details. Earlier in the day, the North fired an intercontinental ballistic missile and two short-range ballistic missiles.

The late night firing came less than an hour after Pak Jong-chon, secretary of the Central Committee of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, released a statement denouncing South Korea and the U.S.'s earlier decision to extend the combined air drill Vigilant Storm that kicked off on Monday.

People at Seoul Station watch a television news report on North Korea's missile provocations on Nov. 2, 2022. (Yonhap)

Keywords
#N Korea #missile launch
Issue Keywords
