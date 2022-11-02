Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

All News 09:05 November 02, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Wednesday, the South Korean military said, as its large-scale combined air drills with the United States are under way.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch without providing details immediately.

The allies kicked off the five-day exercise Monday.
