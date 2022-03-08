Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 8.
Korean-language dailies
-- DP Chairman Song Young-gil attacked during campaigning (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- COVID-19 patients to put votes directly into ballot boxes (Kookmin Daily)
-- Oil prices surge as U.S. considering banning imports of Russian oil (Donga Ilbo)
-- Lee vs. Yoon (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Tens of thousands of early votes left in blind spot (Segye Times)
-- Election watchdog loses faith in its election management (Chosun Ilbo)
-- World faces fears of possible oil shock, stagflation (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Election watchdog comes up with belated measures on voting by COVID-19 patients (Hankyoreh)
-- Unpredictable presidential election (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Oil prices forecast to reach US$200 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Oil panic: Oil prices nearly hit US$140 (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- 70-year-old smashes DP chief in head with hammer (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Separate voting booths, ballot boxes scrapped for COVID-19 patients (Korea Herald)
-- Candidates make last-ditch efforts to attract swing voters (Korea Times)
(END)
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to end transactions with major Russian banks under U.S. sanctions
-
S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
-
Moon tells Zelenskyy S. Korea stands in solidarity with Ukrainian people
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
Yoon criticized over photo of 'angry tangerine' with pro-Ukraine message
-
(4th LD) Wildfire destroys 50 homes, prompts thousands to evacuate
-
Schools kick off new semester amid record daily COVID-19 infections
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber claims he left for Ukraine to participate in war as volunteer
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 200,000 for 4th day
-
(LEAD) Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber claims his team arrived in Ukraine to join war as volunteers
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 240,000 for 3rd day
-
S. Korea joins global move to suspend transactions with Russia's central bank