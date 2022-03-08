Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:53 March 08, 2022

SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 8.

Korean-language dailies
-- DP Chairman Song Young-gil attacked during campaigning (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- COVID-19 patients to put votes directly into ballot boxes (Kookmin Daily)
-- Oil prices surge as U.S. considering banning imports of Russian oil (Donga Ilbo)
-- Lee vs. Yoon (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Tens of thousands of early votes left in blind spot (Segye Times)
-- Election watchdog loses faith in its election management (Chosun Ilbo)
-- World faces fears of possible oil shock, stagflation (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Election watchdog comes up with belated measures on voting by COVID-19 patients (Hankyoreh)
-- Unpredictable presidential election (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Oil prices forecast to reach US$200 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Oil panic: Oil prices nearly hit US$140 (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- 70-year-old smashes DP chief in head with hammer (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Separate voting booths, ballot boxes scrapped for COVID-19 patients (Korea Herald)
-- Candidates make last-ditch efforts to attract swing voters (Korea Times)
