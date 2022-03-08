(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 8)
Disastrous forest fires
Time to spare no efforts to prevent wildfires
The nation is bracing for increasing damage from wildfires in eastern coastal areas since the first fire broke out in Uljin, North Gyeongsang Province Friday. Prompted by high winds and dry conditions, the fires burned approximately 16,755 hectares of forest, equivalent to the size of 23,466 soccer fields in Uljin and nearby coastal regions as of 6 a.m. Monday, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.
Despite the disastrous situation, it is fortunate that no casualties have been reported so far. But it is heartbreaking to see that more than 7,300 people from some 4,600 households were forced to leave their homes and move to makeshift facilities. The fires engulfed 512 facilities including 343 homes in areas such as Samcheok, Gangneung, Donghae and Yeongweol in Gangwon Province and Dalseong County in Daegu.
Firefighters are mobilizing all available manpower and equipment including helicopters and vehicles but have yet to completely put out the fires. They need to double down on containing the fires and preventing more damage from occurring. The wildfires have been triggered by lingering drought regarded as "the worst in 50 years" coupled with strong winds.
According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the average precipitation during the past December-February period reached 13.3mm on average, only 14 percent of levels seen in previous years. This has made dried trees and fallen leaves rekindle, rapidly spreading the wildfires.
The eastern coastal areas have annually been haunted by wildfires as they are vulnerable to dry weather and strong winds during winter seasons, in particular. What matters is that the size of wildfires has continued to increase. The forest fires have so far burned the biggest swathes of woodland since record fires engulfed five provinces including Samcheok in 2000.
The severe drought is seen as closely related to climate change, increasing the cases of wildfires and causing more damage. According to the Korea Forest Service, 236 forest fires have broken out across the nation so far this year, 2.4 times those of the previous years. This reminds us of massive wildfires in California in the United States and Australia, indicating the need for us to take due measures.
The Moon Jae-in administration designated Uljin and Samcheok as a special disaster zone Sunday, the fourth of its kind resulting from forest fires since 2000. Such a zone was also declared in 2005 and 2019. The government should make all-out recovery efforts for the affected people. At the same time, it should spare no efforts to prevent another wildfire in the eastern coastal area as well as other parts of the country.
It is also urgent to conduct a thorough investigation to discover what caused the disastrous fires. Investigators cannot rule out the possibility of a driver throwing out a cigarette butt igniting the forest fire in Uljin. The driver should be held accountable for the disaster if he or she were found to have caused the fire.
Now is the time to establish a more effective firefighting system to put out any forest fires at the initial stages. Equally important is to introduce modernized firefighting equipment and secure sufficient manpower. It is also necessary to dole out harsher punishment for arsonists and stage a public campaign to prevent forest fires that can be triggered by negligence.
(END)
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to end transactions with major Russian banks under U.S. sanctions
-
S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
-
Moon tells Zelenskyy S. Korea stands in solidarity with Ukrainian people
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
Yoon criticized over photo of 'angry tangerine' with pro-Ukraine message
-
(4th LD) Wildfire destroys 50 homes, prompts thousands to evacuate
-
Schools kick off new semester amid record daily COVID-19 infections
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber claims he left for Ukraine to participate in war as volunteer
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 200,000 for 4th day
-
(LEAD) Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber claims his team arrived in Ukraine to join war as volunteers
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 240,000 for 3rd day
-
S. Korea joins global move to suspend transactions with Russia's central bank