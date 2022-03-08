Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

March 08, 2022

SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 12/00 Cloudy 10

Incheon 10/01 Sunny 10

Suwon 12/-3 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 14/-2 Sunny 20

Daejeon 15/-3 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 13/-5 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 13/03 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 14/-2 Sunny 0

Gwangju 16/00 Sunny 0

Jeju 15/04 Sunny 0

Daegu 17/00 Sunny 0

Busan 15/04 Sunny 0

