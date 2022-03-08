Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 March 08, 2022
SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 12/00 Cloudy 10
Incheon 10/01 Sunny 10
Suwon 12/-3 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 14/-2 Sunny 20
Daejeon 15/-3 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 13/-5 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 13/03 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 14/-2 Sunny 0
Gwangju 16/00 Sunny 0
Jeju 15/04 Sunny 0
Daegu 17/00 Sunny 0
Busan 15/04 Sunny 0
(END)
