The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 March 08, 2022
SEOUL, Mar. 8 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.25 1.25
1-M 1.32 1.32
2-M 1.39 1.39
3-M 1.45 1.45
6-M 1.65 1.65
12-M 1.94 1.94
(END)
