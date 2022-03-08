UNICEF distributing humanitarian aid in N. Korea after quarantine release
SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- The U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) said Tuesday it was distributing humanitarian supplies to health facilities in North Korea after their release from the reclusive country's quarantine measures against COVID-19.
The first batch of nutrition supplies for North Korea was released from months of quarantine at the western port of Nampo, following the reopening of its western sea routes in October last year, according to the agency's recent report.
"Humanitarian supplies recently released from quarantine and disinfection procedures are in the process of being distributed to health and nutrition facilities in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health in DPRK," a UNICEF spokesperson said in an emailed statement, using the acronym for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
The supplies include micronutrient treatments for 160,000 pregnant women and new mothers, tuberculosis treatments and preventative medicines, as well as oral rehydration salts to treat diarrheal disease for at least 400,000 children, according to the spokesperson.
"This is an initial step towards addressing some shortages in essential items needed for children and women, and we hope this marks the beginning of a more regular supply operation," the official added.
The North has implemented strong border controls since early 2020 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to end transactions with major Russian banks under U.S. sanctions
-
S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
-
Moon tells Zelenskyy S. Korea stands in solidarity with Ukrainian people
-
Yoon criticized over photo of 'angry tangerine' with pro-Ukraine message
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
Yoon criticized over photo of 'angry tangerine' with pro-Ukraine message
-
(4th LD) Wildfire destroys 50 homes, prompts thousands to evacuate
-
Schools kick off new semester amid record daily COVID-19 infections
-
(LEAD) Daily infections surpass 200,000 for 1st time amid omicron's spread
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber claims he left for Ukraine to participate in war as volunteer
-
Russia designates S. Korea as an 'unfriendly' nation
-
(LEAD) Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber claims his team arrived in Ukraine to join war as volunteers
-
(LEAD) Russia designates S. Korea as an 'unfriendly' nation
-
(LEAD) Critical COVID-19 cases hit two-month high of 1,007; daily caseload above 200,000 for 5th day