S. Korea to deliver emergency medical supplies to Ukraine
SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will deliver emergency medical supplies to Ukraine this week to help people in need due to Russia's invasion of the Eastern European nation, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.
The government plans to ship 40 tons of medical equipment, including protective gear, medical gloves, masks, first aid kits, portable oxygen concentrators and respirators, to Ukraine.
The first batch is set to depart later in the day and three others will be delivered to Ukraine within this week in cooperation with governments of the neighboring nations, the ministry said.
Seoul earlier pledged to provide US$10 million worth of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
Since Russia's attacks began last week, Ukraine is running low on critical medical supplies, and many people have been cut off from basic services and are sheltering underground, according to the United Nations.
