Biden sends letter of gratitude to Moon for joining sanctions on Russia
SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden has sent a letter of gratitude to President Moon Jae-in for joining sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, Moon's office said Tuesday.
In the letter, Biden praised South Korea's decision as a strong message in support of Ukraine's sovereignty, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a statement.
In addition to joining sanctions on Russia, South Korea decided to release 4.42 million barrels of strategic crude reserves to help bring down soaring energy prices and prevent a possible supply shortage amid tensions surrounding the war in Ukraine.
Biden said Seoul's decision to release strategic crude reserves showed the power of countries around the world trying to stabilize the global energy market, according to the statement.
Biden also said South Korea's leadership will continue to be important in safeguarding rules-based international order.
South Korea said it will ban exports of strategic items to Russia and join international efforts to isolate Russian financial institutions from a key global payment system.
