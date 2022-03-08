Finnair to resume flights on Incheon-Helsinki route
SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- Finnair, Finland's national carrier, said Tuesday it will resume services on the Incheon-Helsinki route from Thursday without access to Russian airspace.
Despite having to avoid Russian airspace, Finnair plans to offer three flights a week, and the one-way flight will take 12 to 14 hours, the company said in a statement.
The carrier said it will also resume four flights a week on the Tokyo route on Wednesday and one flight a week on the Shanghai route on Thursday.
Routes to Bangkok and Phuket of Thailand, Delhi of India, and Singapore remain available without cancellation.
Finnair canceled most of its Asian flights from Feb. 27 to March 6 following Russia's decision to close its airspace to European carriers in response to the European Union's similar step against Russian carriers.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to end transactions with major Russian banks under U.S. sanctions
-
S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
-
Moon tells Zelenskyy S. Korea stands in solidarity with Ukrainian people
-
Yoon criticized over photo of 'angry tangerine' with pro-Ukraine message
-
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
-
Yoon criticized over photo of 'angry tangerine' with pro-Ukraine message
-
(4th LD) Wildfire destroys 50 homes, prompts thousands to evacuate
-
Schools kick off new semester amid record daily COVID-19 infections
-
(LEAD) Daily infections surpass 200,000 for 1st time amid omicron's spread
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber claims he left for Ukraine to participate in war as volunteer
-
Russia designates S. Korea as an 'unfriendly' nation
-
(LEAD) Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber claims his team arrived in Ukraine to join war as volunteers
-
(LEAD) Russia designates S. Korea as an 'unfriendly' nation
-
(LEAD) Critical COVID-19 cases hit two-month high of 1,007; daily caseload above 200,000 for 5th day