KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,950 DN 50
KIA CORP. 69,600 DN 1,500
DL 57,100 DN 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 80,000 DN 1,800
ShinhanGroup 36,400 DN 800
HITEJINRO 34,700 DN 900
Yuhan 57,900 UP 500
SLCORP 22,850 DN 900
CJ LOGISTICS 128,000 DN 2,000
DOOSAN 114,000 DN 6,000
NEXENTIRE 5,960 DN 80
CHONGKUNDANG 96,600 UP 200
KCC 304,000 DN 12,000
SKBP 86,600 UP 1,300
SKNetworks 4,420 DN 95
ORION Holdings 13,650 DN 150
AmoreG 46,000 DN 850
HyundaiMtr 168,000 0
BukwangPharm 11,800 DN 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 85,000 DN 900
HyundaiEng&Const 44,200 DN 1,350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 36,750 DN 950
SamsungF&MIns 181,000 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,400 DN 350
Kogas 43,800 DN 3,200
Youngpoong 643,000 DN 12,000
DB HiTek 67,800 0
CJ 78,500 DN 2,000
SK hynix 118,000 DN 1,500
LX INT 31,250 DN 2,050
DongkukStlMill 16,200 DN 1,300
Hanwha 29,750 DN 600
Nongshim 289,500 UP 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 38,050 DN 2,150
LOTTE Fine Chem 73,300 DN 2,600
Shinsegae 252,500 DN 7,500
BoryungPharm 12,350 DN 200
TaihanElecWire 1,395 DN 20
Hyundai M&F INS 27,050 DN 600
Daesang 21,550 DN 250
(MORE)
