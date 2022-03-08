KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SSANGYONGCNE 7,860 DN 100
TaekwangInd 986,000 DN 13,000
KAL 27,100 DN 450
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,100 UP 125
Daewoong 31,400 UP 250
LG Corp. 73,000 DN 200
POSCO CHEMICAL 103,000 DN 8,000
ShinpoongPharm 49,250 UP 8,950
SK Discovery 38,850 DN 150
LOTTE 28,750 DN 350
GCH Corp 22,250 UP 100
Hyosung 83,100 DN 1,200
LotteChilsung 149,000 DN 2,500
NHIS 11,250 DN 150
SGBC 62,300 DN 600
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,170 DN 140
POSCO 276,500 DN 9,000
DB INSURANCE 56,000 DN 1,000
DongwonInd 208,500 0
SamsungElec 69,500 DN 600
GS E&C 42,800 DN 1,400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 497,000 DN 14,000
KPIC 149,000 DN 4,500
LS 50,300 DN 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES113500 DN3000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,320 DN 90
SKC 129,500 DN 2,500
GS Retail 26,100 0
Ottogi 424,500 DN 6,000
MERITZ SECU 5,620 DN 180
HtlShilla 79,300 DN 1,700
GC Corp 187,500 UP 2,500
Hanmi Science 42,750 0
SamsungElecMech 156,500 0
KSOE 91,100 DN 1,400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,400 UP 300
MS IND 22,800 DN 700
OCI 106,000 DN 3,500
Hanssem 80,900 DN 100
LS ELECTRIC 43,900 DN 400
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
(LEAD) S. Korea to end transactions with major Russian banks under U.S. sanctions
S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
Moon tells Zelenskyy S. Korea stands in solidarity with Ukrainian people
Yoon criticized over photo of 'angry tangerine' with pro-Ukraine message
(4th LD) Wildfire destroys 50 homes, prompts thousands to evacuate
Schools kick off new semester amid record daily COVID-19 infections
(LEAD) Daily infections surpass 200,000 for 1st time amid omicron's spread
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber claims he left for Ukraine to participate in war as volunteer
Russia designates S. Korea as an 'unfriendly' nation
(LEAD) Critical COVID-19 cases hit two-month high of 1,007; daily caseload above 200,000 for 5th day