KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KorZinc 552,000 DN 25,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,770 DN 170
HyundaiMipoDock 79,800 DN 2,200
IS DONGSEO 55,200 UP 200
S-Oil 91,900 DN 1,700
LG Innotek 346,000 UP 7,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 192,000 DN 500
HMM 33,950 UP 150
HYUNDAI WIA 59,100 DN 1,600
KumhoPetrochem 147,500 DN 4,000
ZINUS 76,000 UP 3,400
S-1 70,100 DN 500
Hanchem 199,000 DN 8,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 53,300 DN 1,800
Mobis 219,000 DN 2,000
DWS 55,600 DN 1,400
KEPCO 23,500 UP 150
SamsungSecu 41,000 DN 50
KG DONGBU STL 10,250 DN 400
SKTelecom 56,200 DN 200
SNT MOTIV 41,350 DN 450
HyundaiElev 37,500 DN 550
SAMSUNG SDS 137,000 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 36,650 DN 1,700
KUMHOTIRE 3,915 DN 45
Hanon Systems 10,800 DN 350
SK 231,000 UP 5,000
COWAY 66,700 DN 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 83,600 DN 1,300
Asiana Airlines 17,300 DN 500
IBK 10,300 DN 50
DONGSUH 26,200 DN 150
SamsungEng 26,600 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 108,000 UP 500
PanOcean 7,040 DN 70
SAMSUNG CARD 31,700 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 22,050 DN 100
KT 31,950 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL142500 DN4000
LOTTE TOUR 16,600 DN 900
