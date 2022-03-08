KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LG Uplus 13,300 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 58,500 DN 500
KT&G 80,600 DN 100
DHICO 20,800 DN 450
Doosanfc 39,850 UP 150
LG Display 18,200 DN 100
Handsome 33,350 DN 350
Kakao 92,100 UP 500
NCsoft 430,500 UP 6,000
KIWOOM 99,600 DN 400
DSME 25,850 DN 1,300
HDSINFRA 6,800 DN 130
DWEC 6,740 DN 280
Kangwonland 25,400 DN 550
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,800 DN 1,900
CJ CheilJedang 345,000 DN 10,500
NAVER 304,500 DN 2,500
DongwonF&B 167,500 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 39,200 0
LGH&H 933,000 DN 18,000
LGCHEM 503,000 DN 11,000
KEPCO E&C 89,000 DN 1,700
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 57,500 DN 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,550 DN 350
LGELECTRONICS 118,000 DN 2,500
Celltrion 170,000 UP 5,000
Huchems 20,900 DN 800
DAEWOONG PHARM 164,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,200 DN 2,300
KIH 77,400 UP 1,200
LIG Nex1 71,700 DN 2,200
Fila Holdings 33,500 DN 1,000
CJ CGV 24,400 DN 1,200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 172,000 UP 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,300 DN 1,000
HANWHA LIFE 2,780 DN 70
AMOREPACIFIC 174,000 DN 5,500
POONGSAN 33,200 DN 2,300
FOOSUNG 18,500 DN 1,200
SK Innovation 202,500 DN 3,000
Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale
(LEAD) S. Korea to end transactions with major Russian banks under U.S. sanctions
S. Korea says mobile phones, other consumer goods not under U.S.' export curbs on Russia
Moon tells Zelenskyy S. Korea stands in solidarity with Ukrainian people
Yoon criticized over photo of 'angry tangerine' with pro-Ukraine message
(4th LD) Wildfire destroys 50 homes, prompts thousands to evacuate
Schools kick off new semester amid record daily COVID-19 infections
(LEAD) Daily infections surpass 200,000 for 1st time amid omicron's spread
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber claims he left for Ukraine to participate in war as volunteer
Russia designates S. Korea as an 'unfriendly' nation
(LEAD) Critical COVID-19 cases hit two-month high of 1,007; daily caseload above 200,000 for 5th day