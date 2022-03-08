GS 40,650 DN 1,250

KOLON IND 56,400 DN 900

HanmiPharm 267,000 UP 10,000

Meritz Financial 31,700 DN 1,100

BNK Financial Group 7,330 DN 140

emart 131,000 DN 500

GKL 13,700 DN 400

CSWIND 61,700 DN 3,400

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY331 50 UP150

KOLMAR KOREA 41,650 DN 1,750

MANDO 44,450 DN 550

PIAM 44,100 DN 1,800

HANJINKAL 50,200 DN 700

KBFinancialGroup 53,200 DN 1,800

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 769,000 UP 5,000

Hansae 20,700 DN 1,250

Youngone Corp 39,300 DN 900

DoubleUGames 49,800 DN 50

CUCKOO 17,050 DN 200

COSMAX 80,000 DN 800

Doosan Bobcat 36,500 DN 1,550

H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,900 DN 50

HYBE 274,000 DN 2,500

Netmarble 101,500 UP 1,500

KRAFTON 273,500 UP 2,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S51800 DN1100

ORION 85,800 DN 900

HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,100 DN 150

BGF Retail 170,500 UP 3,000

SKCHEM 116,000 DN 4,500

HDC-OP 16,950 DN 450

HYOSUNG TNC 476,500 DN 3,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 485,000 DN 7,500

SKBS 145,500 DN 1,500

WooriFinancialGroup 13,500 UP 50

KakaoBank 48,000 UP 650

SK ie technology 115,500 DN 3,000

DL E&C 128,500 DN 2,500

kakaopay 128,500 DN 5,500

SKSQUARE 49,250 DN 1,450

(END)