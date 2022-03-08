KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GS 40,650 DN 1,250
KOLON IND 56,400 DN 900
HanmiPharm 267,000 UP 10,000
Meritz Financial 31,700 DN 1,100
BNK Financial Group 7,330 DN 140
emart 131,000 DN 500
GKL 13,700 DN 400
CSWIND 61,700 DN 3,400
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY331 50 UP150
KOLMAR KOREA 41,650 DN 1,750
MANDO 44,450 DN 550
PIAM 44,100 DN 1,800
HANJINKAL 50,200 DN 700
KBFinancialGroup 53,200 DN 1,800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 769,000 UP 5,000
Hansae 20,700 DN 1,250
Youngone Corp 39,300 DN 900
DoubleUGames 49,800 DN 50
CUCKOO 17,050 DN 200
COSMAX 80,000 DN 800
Doosan Bobcat 36,500 DN 1,550
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,900 DN 50
HYBE 274,000 DN 2,500
Netmarble 101,500 UP 1,500
KRAFTON 273,500 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S51800 DN1100
ORION 85,800 DN 900
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,100 DN 150
BGF Retail 170,500 UP 3,000
SKCHEM 116,000 DN 4,500
HDC-OP 16,950 DN 450
HYOSUNG TNC 476,500 DN 3,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 485,000 DN 7,500
SKBS 145,500 DN 1,500
WooriFinancialGroup 13,500 UP 50
KakaoBank 48,000 UP 650
SK ie technology 115,500 DN 3,000
DL E&C 128,500 DN 2,500
kakaopay 128,500 DN 5,500
SKSQUARE 49,250 DN 1,450
(END)
