Thumbage to raise 5 bln won via stock sale

All News 16:13 March 08, 2022

SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- Thumbage Co. on Tuesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 5 billion won(US$4 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 2.54 million common shares at a price of 1,965 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
