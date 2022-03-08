N.K. patrol boat retreats after crossing inter-Korean sea border: S. Korean military
By Song Sang-ho and Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean patrol boat retreated Tuesday after crossing the western sea border into South Korean waters to chase a purportedly stray boat, military officials here said.
The patrol boat crossed the Northern Limit Line (NLL), a de facto inter-Korean maritime border, at 9:49 a.m. as it traced the other ship that breached the NLL 15 minutes earlier, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
The South Korean Navy drove the patrol boat back to the North with warning shots and messages, and seized the other ship carrying seven shipmates, including six wearing military suits.
The South has sent messages to the North about the border crossing incident two times thorough commercial and military communication lines, according to the JCS.
The seven unarmed North Koreans are said to have no intention of defecting to the South and claim their ship accidentally veered into South Korean waters.
The incident came just a day ahead of South Korea's presidential election and amid renewed tensions over recent North Korean missile launches, including a purported "reconnaissance satellite" development test Saturday.
